NASA technology reveals hidden script on Dead Sea Scrolls

NASA technology is enabling scientists to read information from fragments of Dead Sea scrolls that are invisible to the naked eye.

Researchers at Israel Antiquities Authority examined scroll fragments with the aid of a multispectral imaging camera developed by NASA to reveal script that could not be seen until now.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of hundreds of biblical texts in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek discovered in the 1950s in Qumran caves on the West Bank near the Dead Sea.

The thousands of scrolls fragments are being digitized and made available to scholars.

