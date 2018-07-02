Natural and cultural sites added to the World Heritage List

Jul 2, 2018, 3:14 PM ET
PHOTO: A view from Puy de Dome onto the volcanic landscape of "Chaine des Puys," May 18, 2015, in Auvergne, France.picture alliance/blickwinkel/Newscom
A view from Puy de Dome onto the volcanic landscape of "Chaine des Puys," May 18, 2015, in Auvergne, France.

UNESCO has added 20 new World Heritage Sites to its list of places as unique and diverse as the Galapagos Islands, the pyramids of Egypt, Venice and its lagoon, Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and the Ho Citadel in Vietnam.

The prestigious World Heritage List by the United Nations' cultural agency includes landmarks of stunning natural beauty, or environmental, cultural or historic significance. Every year, a UNESCO committee meets to consider potential additions.

Below are images from some of the newest sites, which include Fanjingshan, China, Potbelly Hill in Turkey and Naumburg Cathedral in Germany.

PHOTO: An undated handout photo made available by UNESCO on June 30, 2018 shows Sarvestan in Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars region, Iran.B. Sedighi/UNESCO/HANDOUT/EPA via Shutterstock
An undated handout photo made available by UNESCO on June 30, 2018 shows Sarvestan in Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars region, Iran.

PHOTO: The Sikhote-Alin is a mountain range in Khabarovsk Territory, Russia, extending about 560 miles to the northeast of the Russian Pacific seaport of Vladivostok.Sputnik via AP
The Sikhote-Alin is a mountain range in Khabarovsk Territory, Russia, extending about 560 miles to the northeast of the Russian Pacific seaport of Vladivostok.

Gobekli Tepe, The Potbelly Hill, which had been closed temporarily due to construction on its roof, is reopened for visiting. People can inspect the temple remains and obelisks with wild-animal figures belonging to the Neolithic period.

PHOTO: A general view of the Potbelly Hill (Gobekli Tepe), which is known as the oldest Temple Center in the UNESCOs World Heritage Tentative List, in Turkeys southeastern province Sanliurfa, Feb. 28, 2018.Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A general view of the Potbelly Hill (Gobekli Tepe), which is known as the oldest Temple Center in the UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List, in Turkey's southeastern province Sanliurfa, Feb. 28, 2018.

PHOTO: Located on the western outskirts of Cordoba, Spain, is Medina Azahara, represents the urban planning of the 10th century in the Islamic West, the first Umayyad Caliph of Cordoba, Andalusia. De Agostini/Getty Images
Located on the western outskirts of Cordoba, Spain, is Medina Azahara, represents the urban planning of the 10th century in the Islamic West, the first Umayyad Caliph of Cordoba, Andalusia.

The Makhonjwa Mountains, which are also known as the Barberton Greenstone Belt, have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list during the 42nd session of World Heritage Committee that took place in Manama, Bahrain.

PHOTO: The Sandspruit River, southern area in the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains in South Africa, is seen in this handout photo made available by UNESCO, July 2, 2018.Dion Brandt/UNESCO/HANDOUT/EPA via Shutterstock
The Sandspruit River, southern area in the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains in South Africa, is seen in this handout photo made available by UNESCO, July 2, 2018.

PHOTO: An elevated view of small houses and trees in an arid area of Qalhat, Oman.Anthony Asael/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
An elevated view of small houses and trees in an arid area of Qalhat, Oman.

The Naumburg cathedral, originally built in the 13th century, is one of the region's most important examples of late Romantic architecture. The "Romantic Street" and its 88 medieval buildings attract around 1.6 million people every year.

PHOTO: The Naumburg cathedral rises from the centre of the old town, May 4, 2018, Naumburg/Saale, Germany. Originally built in the 13th century, it is one of the regions most important examples of late Romantic architecture.Jan Woitas/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
The Naumburg cathedral rises from the centre of the old town, May 4, 2018, Naumburg/Saale, Germany. Originally built in the 13th century, it is one of the region's most important examples of late Romantic architecture.

The Chiribiquete National Park, the largest of Colombia's protected natural parks, is included on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Committee. The Serranias of Chiribiquete and La Lindosa are among the areas in Colombia that were closed to outsiders during armed conflict and are now opening up to scientific researchers.

PHOTO: Aerial view of the Serrania de Chiribiquete, located in the Amazonian jungle departments of Caqueta and Guaviare, Colombia, June 7, 2018.Guillermo Lagaria/AFP/Getty Images
Aerial view of the Serrania de Chiribiquete, located in the Amazonian jungle departments of Caqueta and Guaviare, Colombia, June 7, 2018.

PHOTO: A handout photo made available by UNESCO on July 2, 2018 shows Fanjingshan, in Guizhou Province of south-west China.Zhou Wenqing/UNESCO/HANDOUT/EPA via Shutterstock-
A handout photo made available by UNESCO on July 2, 2018 shows Fanjingshan, in Guizhou Province of south-west China.

