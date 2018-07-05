Former navy SEAL dies while supplying soccer team trapped in Thai cave

Jul 5, 2018, 11:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 2, 2018.PlayTham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP
WATCH Missing soccer team found alive in a cave in Thailand after 10 days

A former Thai navy SEAL died on Friday working to deliver supplies to the soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand, the Associated Press reported.

Interested in Thailand Cave Rescue?

Add Thailand Cave Rescue as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Thailand Cave Rescue news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Thailand Cave Rescue
Add Interest

The rescuer passed out and died from a lack of oxygen while on a mission supplying oxygen canisters, authorities said.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew said at a news conference the rescuer was working as a volunteer and efforts to revive him failed, adding, "Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission."

The BBC identified the diver as 38-year-old Saman Kunan. His death was confirmed around 2 a.m. local time.

PHOTO: Rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 2, 2018.Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP
Rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 2, 2018.

(MORE: A look inside the rescue effort to save soccer team trapped inside Thailand cave)

(MORE: Monsoon rains could damper rescue efforts to save soccer team in Thailand cave)

(MORE: Experts cast doubt on proposed plan to have trapped soccer team scuba dive out of Thailand cave)

The death of an experienced diver highlights just how difficult it may be to extract the 13 who are trapped. One escape plan called for having the boys scuba dive to safety.

Authorities are trying to pump water from the flooded cave, in which 12 boys and their coach have been trapped since June 23. More rains are forecast for the region and could complicate further rescue efforts.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

PHOTO: Map shows the location where the missing soccer team and their coach were found.Reuters/Newscom
Map shows the location where the missing soccer team and their coach were found.

Comments