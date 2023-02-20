New 6.4 earthquake strikes Turkey as death toll climbs to nearly 47,000

Some civilians in Syria were hurt following the latest tremor.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, even as the country is still cleaning up from one of the worst natural disasters in its history.

The quake was centered in Samandag, located in Hatay province, which suffered catastrophic damage in the quake that struck on Feb. 6.

Several civilians were injured in Syria after the latest quake struck, the White Helmets, the Syria Civil Defense Unit, tweeted. Several balconies and walls collapsed from the tremors, the White Helmets tweeted.

"Several civilians injured from falling building debris, stampedes, and jumping from high areas. Additionally, in Jenderes, north of Aleppo two uninhabited buildings and the minaret of a mosque collapsed," the organization tweeted.

People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, Feb. 20, 2023. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

There were no immediate reports of deaths.

At a Turkish camp for 700 people who are now homeless from the prior earthquake, buildings shook for about 15 seconds around 8 p.m. local time and lights went off in the distance.

Most of the people in the camp were sitting outside huddling around fires to keep warm when the earthquake occurred. Many started praying and shouting to get away from buildings.

A man rides his motorcycle past collapsed buildings in the city of Antakya, Feb. 19, 2023. Sameer Al-doumy/AFP via Getty Images

Several aftershocks were felt following the initial quake.

Monday's quake comes as officials from Turkey and Syria said the death toll from the quake that struck two weeks ago has reached 46,957 total, with 41,156 in Turkey and 5,801 in Syria.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.