It won the prize for its "efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons."

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo for group's work toward abolition of nuclear weapons

LONDON -- Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese anti-nuclear weapons group, has won the Nobel Peace Prize for their work toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.

"This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in their announcement.

