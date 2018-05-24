North Korea says it's dismantled nuclear test site: Reports

North Korea has carried out the demolition of its nuclear test site in front of foreign journalists, according to news outlets including Sky News and the Associated Press.

The demolition on Thursday was deep in the mountains in the northeast portion of North Korea, the AP reported.

North Korea's decision to shutter the site was considered by international observers to be a good omen leading up to a potential meeting between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sky News has witnessed what North Korea claims to be the destruction of its nuclear test tunnels in Punggye-ri — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) May 24, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.