North Korea launches 'multiple' missiles in tests as US-South Korea drills continue

United States and South Korea are nearing the close of training exercises.

ByJoohee Cho and Kevin Shalvey
March 22, 2023, 6:44 AM

North Korea launched "multiple" missiles on Wednesday, South Korean military officials said.

The missiles amounted to a fourth round of test launches in 10 days, coming as the United States and South Korea near the close on Thursday of 11 days of training exercises in the region.

PHOTO: A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Lee Jin-man/AP

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff sent a short statement acknowledging “the military detected several cruise missiles fired from South Hamkyung Province at 1015 towards the East Sea.”

The North fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea during what it claimed to be tactical "nuclear counterattack" drills on the weekend.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events