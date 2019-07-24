North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable projectiles

North Korea has launched two unidentifiable objects on Wednesday, the South Korea joint chiefs of staff said.

The objects flew approximately 420 miles and were launched at 5:34 and 5:37 a.m., officials said.

Two U.S. officials confirm that North Korea has fired at least one short range projectile.

One official characterized it as a short range missile.

The other official said the projectile appears similar to the two short range missiles fired by North Korea in May.

ABC News' Elizabeth Mclaughlin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.