'A number of items seized' in Portugal renewed search for Madeleine McCann, Germany authorities say

LONDON and BERLIN -- German authorities said Thursday that a "number of items were seized" in Portugal during a renewed search for missing British child Madeleine McCann.

"These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks," the district attorney's office for Brunswick, Germany, said in a statement. "It is not yet possible to say whether any of the items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case."

German, Portuguese and British police took part in the three-day operation last week, during which officers were seen scouring the banks of the Arade reservoir in the Algarve region of southern Portugal. The area is about 30 miles from the Praia da Luz resort, where McCann was last seen in 2007. She was 3-years-old at the time.

A 46-year-old German man who is a suspect in McCann's disappearance is currently in jail in Germany for a different case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.