At least 4 officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

A knife-wielding man attacked officers inside police headquarters in the heart of Paris on Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press, citing a French police union official, reported that at least four police officers died in the midday attack, which apparently started in an office and then continued elsewhere inside the headquarters, located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral

Another police union official told French broadcaster BFM TV that the assailant was a police department employee.

He was reportedly shot and killed at the scene, and the motive is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.