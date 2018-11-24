Paris was burning.

Violence erupted on the streets of the city of lights on Saturday as about 8,000 protesters faced off against thousands of police deployed to contain the demonstrations.

As angry protesters blocked streets and lit various materials on fire, including large sheets of plywood and garbage bins, police hurled tear gas and shot water cannons on the crowds, the majority of which were centered near the Champs-Elysees.

PARIS PROTESTS: Demonstrations turn violent in the streets of Paris as protestors and police clash over rising fuel taxes, and French Pres. Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. https://t.co/MosPaBWbry pic.twitter.com/SeSJXP7mMR — ABC News (@ABC) November 24, 2018

Saturday was the eighth day of protests over rising fuel taxes and French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies. Since the protests began on Nov. 17, two people have been killed, according to the Associated Press.

“Shame on those who attacked [the police],” Macron said on Twitter.

“Shame on those who have abused other citizens and journalists. Shame on those who tried to intimidate the [elected]. No place for this violence in the Republic.”

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The protests carried on throughout the afternoon until the early evening.

At least 19 people, including four police officers, were slightly hurt during the protests while one person had more serious injuries, the AP reported.

Police told the AP that dozens of protesters had been detained for a variety of actions, including “throwing projectiles.”

Many so-called “Yellow Jacket” protesters could be seen donning the yellow vests French drivers are required to keep in their vehicles — a style that has become tied to the protests.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The protests began as an affront against rising diesel prices, which rose about 30 cents per gallon and are expected to continue rising, but over the past week, they’ve quickly phased into a rebuke on Macron, who many French citizens perceive as elitist and indifferent to their struggles.

Macron insists the higher taxes are necessary to reduce France’s dependence on fossil fuels and to fund renewable energy sources, according to the AP.