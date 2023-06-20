Paris Olympics offices searched by police amid financial probe, French officials say

LONDON and PARIS -- Police were searching offices associated with organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday as part of two financial investigations, French officials said.

"A police search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," the Paris 2024 committee, COJOP, said in a statement. "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations."

A search was also underway Tuesday at the offices the Société de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques, also known a SOLIDEO, a spokesperson for France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office told ABC News.

A security member stands at the entrance of the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters as Police raided the office, in Saint-Denis, northern Paris, on June 20, 2023. Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

The searches were part of two open investigations, the spokesperson said.

The first investigation, opened in 2017, was into possible "counts of illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and concealment of favoritism targeting several contracts awarded in particular by" the organizing committee, the spokesperson said.

This photograph taken on June 7, 2023, shows a view of the Aquatic Olympic Center (CAO) in Saint-Denis, northern suburbs of Paris. Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

The second investigation, opened in 2022, was into possible "illegal taking of interests, favoritism and concealment of favoritism relating to several contracts awarded by the COJOP and SOLIDEO, following an inspection by the French Anti-Corruption Agency,” the spokesperson said.

The first investigation was being pursued by France's Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses. The second was under the Brigade for the repression of economic crime, the official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Guy Davies contributed to this story.