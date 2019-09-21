Paris police use tear gas on Yellow Vest protesters as climate march turns violent

Paris police used tear gas against
Yellow Vest protesters for the second time Saturday to prevent further riots during what was a peaceful climate march.
The march, which was protesting government and corporation greenhouse gas emissions, quickly turned violent when dozens of people dressed in black "mixed into the crowd," set a barricade on fire and broke a bank window, according to The Associated Press.
Paris police
say they have arrested at least 163 people Saturday. French officials deployed more than 7,000 officers.
The yellow vests movement began in November 2018 to protest a proposed gas tax from French President Emmanuel Macron. It later turned into a wider protest on French income inequality.
Charles Platiau/Reuters
People attend a protest urging authorities to take emergency measures against climate change, in Paris, France, September 21, 2019.
Charles Platiau/Reuters
People attend a protest urging authorities to take emergency measures against climate change, in Paris, France, September 21, 2019.
Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty Images
A man holds up a yellow vest in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees avenue during an anti-government demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement, on September 21, 2019 in Paris.
Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty Images
People run among tear gas on the Champs Elysees avenue during an anti-government demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement, on September 21, 2019 in Paris.
Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Protesters run away from tear gas during a demonstration on Act 45 (the 45th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France, September 21, 2019.
Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Photo
A woman gestures as she speaks with riot police officers during a yellow vests demonstration, in Paris, Saturday, Sept 21. 2019.
Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator clashes with riot policemen during the Climate Change protest, on Sept. 21, 2019 in Paris.