Passenger plane crashes in Pakistan, all on board feared dead There were 91 passengers and seven crew members on the plane.

A Pakistani Airlines passenger jet has crashed near the Karachi Airport Friday.

All 91 passengers and seven crew members on board are feared dead, a PIA official told ABC News.

The Airbus 320 was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when it crashed. The aircraft appears to have gone down in a residential neighborhood.

Rescue workers spray water on the part of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22, 2020. Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

A military official told ABC News that their teams are on ground searching for bodies from the plane and the houses. The official said it's too early to know how many people were in their homes at the time of the crash.

An ambulance arrives near the scene of a passenger plane crash of Pakistan International Airlines in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. REHAN KHAN/EPA via Shutterstock

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.