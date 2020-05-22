Passenger plane crashes in Pakistan, all on board feared dead
There were 91 passengers and seven crew members on the plane.
2 min read
A Pakistani Airlines passenger jet has crashed near the Karachi Airport Friday.
All 91 passengers and seven crew members on board are feared dead, a PIA official told ABC News.
The Airbus 320 was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when it crashed. The aircraft appears to have gone down in a residential neighborhood.
A military official told ABC News that their teams are on ground searching for bodies from the plane and the houses. The official said it's too early to know how many people were in their homes at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.