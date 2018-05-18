Jet with 104 passengers crashes just after takeoff in Cuba

May 18, 2018, 2:12 PM ET
PHOTO: The scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havanas Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018 in Cuba.Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images
The scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018 in Cuba.

A passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba Friday.

Interested in Cuba?

Add Cuba as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Cuba news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Cuba
Add Interest

The plane, a Boeing 737 rented by Cubana airlines, had just left José Martí International Airport outside Havana, Cuban state TV reported. Cubana confirmed the flight had crashed.

The plane, carrying 104 passengers and additional crew members, was headed to the city of Holguin, on the eastern part of Cuba, according to Granma, the official newspaper of Cuba’s Communist Party.

PHOTO: The scene where a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havanas Jose Marti airport, May 18, 2018 in Cuba.Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images
The scene where a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport, May 18, 2018 in Cuba.

Ambulances and firefighters are on the scene. Photos from the scene showed first responders standing among the smoking wreckage.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

Comments