2 people killed in shooting outside German synagogue on holiest day in Judaism

Two people have been killed in a shooting in the east German city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

Several shots were fired and the suspected attackers fled the scene in a car, according to Germany's Federal Police. One person has been arrested.

A tweet from police advised people near to the crime scene to remain vigilant and to stay in their homes or indoors while authorities searched for additional suspects, according to the Associated Press.

Police gave no details about the target of the attack federal prosecutors who handle cases involving suspected terrorism or cases dealing with national security have taken over the investigation, according to the Associated Press.

It is unknown how many people were inside the synagogue at the time of the incident but the head of Halle's Jeish community, Max Privorotzki told Der Spiegel that he estimated there were about 70 to 80 people inside.

The European Parliament held a moment of silence to commence its session on Wednesday to mark the ongoing situation in Halle.

