The incident took place at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Person killed after being sucked into plane's turbine engine on runway

LONDON -- A person has died after being sucked up into the running turbine engine of a plane at Amsterdam’s international airport, officials said.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines made the announcement on Wednesday that a “person ended up in a running aircraft engine” of a plane that was bound for Billund, Denmark at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, according to KLM.

“A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine,” KLM said following the incident. “Sadly, this person has died. The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund. We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol.”

FILE PHOTO: KLM aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Schipol airport near Amsterdam April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo Yves Herman/Reuters

Officials did not immediately disclose the identity of the person who was killed or say if they were a passenger, employee or bystander.

Schiphol handles approximately 72 million passengers a year and is the third busiest airport in Europe.

Authorities say they are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident and that they will be releasing more information as soon as it becomes available.