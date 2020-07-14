Photos: Comet NEOWISE lights up the night sky Comet NEOWISE is visible across the Northern Hemisphere.

Comet in the sky over Washington

Comet in the sky over Washington Imago via ZUMA Press

Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE is putting on a once-in-a-lifetime display as it crosses outside of Earth's orbit on its way back to the outer parts of the solar system.

Comet NEOWISE shines above Santa Maria della Pieta Church in Rocca Calascio, L'Aquila, Italy, on July 11, 2020. Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The comet passed just inside Mercury's orbit on July 3, where the intense heat from the sun caused gas and dust to erupt and created the large visible tail of debris, according to NASA.

Comet NEOWISE soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., July 9, 2020. Conrad Earnest/AP Photo

The comet was first discovered by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) on March 27, 2020, and became visible to observers on Earth earlier this week.

Comet Neowise passes behind St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, United Kingdom, in the early hours of July 13, 2020. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Comet NEOWISE will be closest to Earth on July 22, and can be most easily seen in the Northern Hemisphere before dawn in the northeast sky or just after sunset in the northwest, according to NASA.

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. NASA via AP

Although the comet's core may be seen with the naked eye, the tail is more easily seen with binoculars. After it fades from view in August, the comet will not return to Earth's skies for another 6,800 years.

Comet Neowise is seen over Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, China, July 9, 2020. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Comet NEOWISE is seen at sunset above the Port of Molfetta in Molfetta, Italy on July 11, 2020. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Comet Neowise is seen next to the Memorial Chapel on the Haunsberg in Salzburg, Austria on July 13, 2020. Barbara Gindl/APA Picturedesk via ZUMA Press

The Comet NEOWISE is seen at dawn over Balatonmariafurdo, Hungary, July 14,2020. GYORGY VARGA/EPA via Shutterstock