Photos: Messages of hope, humor and guidance during coronavirus lockdown From billboards to lawn signs, large and small, people are staying connected.

New York -- To combat the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, communities, cities and entire countries are locking down and asking residents to self-isolate.

But from inside their homes, many people are leaving messages up for their neighbors.

A pedestrian walks dogs past the shuttered Globe Theatre, with the message 'After Every Storm Comes a Rainbow' written on the marquee, during the coronavirus pandemic, March 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

From billboards to lawn signs, large and small, these messages are giving people a way to stay connected, offer help and show gratitude to medical workers on the front lines.

Andrea Eby, left, puts up a yard sign showing support for a doctor who is a neighbor, March 22, 2020, in Nolensville, Tenn. Several residents in the neighborhood put up signs thanking medical personnel for their work during the coronavirus outbreak. Mark Humphrey/AP

The iconic Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter with messages of hope, support and solidarity during the global coronavirus pandemic, March 26, 2020, in the alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland. Valentin Flauraud/AP

In Seattle, the mayor placed a large flag atop the Space Needle.

A flag that reads "#We Got This Seattle" flies on the roof of the Space Needle, March 26, 2020, in Seattle. The flag was raised by Mayor Jenny Durkan, who said it is intended to be a symbol of unity and encouragement as the city faces a state-wide stay-at-home mandate and one of the worst outbreaks of the new coronavirus. Ted S. Warren/AP

Children have posted rainbows in their windows.

Pictures drawn by children hang from a window as part of the Quarantine Rainbow Project in Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2020. Lauren Young/Reuters

The First Baptist Church in America in Providence, Rhode Island, with humor in mind, posted, "Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent."

A sign at the First Baptist Church in America in Providence, R.I. displays a humorous messages about the coronavirus pandemic, March 24, 2020. Americans are turning to humor in many forms, like the sign in front of the church, as they cope with the fear and anxiety the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed. William J. Kole/AP

A woman takes photographs of graffiti reading 'Share your toilet paper!' in Vienna, Austria, March 27, 2020. The Austrian government imposed extended restrictions concerning the movement of individuals, the closure of commercial activities and other preventive measures aimed at slowing down the COVID-19 pandemic, from March 16, 2020 until at least Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. Christian Bruna/EPA via Shutterstock

Messages of support are seen in a shop window in Windsor, England, March 24, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

A sign reading in Spanish, "Thank you, I stay at home," hangs from the facade of city hall in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. NurPhoto via Getty Images

A sign hangs in the window of American Coney Island restaurant in Detroit, Michigan reading "Beating this virus one heart at a time," March 24, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

It's all a way to stay together, even when everyone is physically apart.