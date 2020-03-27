Photos: Messages of hope, humor and guidance during coronavirus lockdown
From billboards to lawn signs, large and small, people are staying connected.
March 27, 2020, 8:38 PM
8 min read
New York --
To combat the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, communities, cities and entire countries are locking down and asking residents to self-isolate.
But from inside their homes, many people are leaving messages up for their neighbors.
From billboards to lawn signs, large and small, these messages are giving people a way to stay connected, offer help and show gratitude to medical workers on the front lines.
In Seattle, the mayor placed a large flag atop the Space Needle.
Children have posted rainbows in their windows.
The First Baptist Church in America in Providence, Rhode Island, with humor in mind, posted, "Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent."
It's all a way to stay together, even when everyone is physically apart.