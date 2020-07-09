Photos: Scenes of devastation from floods in Japan Torrential rains and landslides have left over 50 dead.

Torrential rains and landslides have left at least 58 people dead in Japan and dozens are still missing. The Japanese island of Kyushu has experienced widespread flooding and, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, more rain is expected in the area.

A man carries a box as he wades through floodwater on July 8, 2020, in Kurume, Japan. undefined Carl Court/Getty Images

Kuma Village in the Kumamoto Prefecture was hit hard. The Kuma River is known as "the raging river" for its propensity to flood the region. Kyodo News reports the Japan Meteorological Agency ordered over 200,000 residents evacuated from Kumamoto and Kagoshima Prefectures.

Areas are inundated in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 4, 2020. undefined Kyodo News via AP

An embankment collapsed in Kuma Village, causing water to rush into the area and inundate a nursing home, killing 14 residents. Rescue workers are in the hard-hit towns along the Kuma River, although rescue efforts have been hampered by flooding, landslides and continued bad weather.

A man operates an excavator to clear a road that was buried in mud by a landslide following torrential rain, on July 7, 2020, in Tsunagi, Japan. undefined Carl Court/Getty Images

Houses lie submerged in mud after a landslide caused by torrential rain, on July 6, 2020, in Ashikita, Japan. undefined Carl Court/Getty Images

This aerial image shows a collapsed road alongside the Hida river after it was damaged in recent heavy rains and flooding in the village of Gero, Gifu prefecture on July 9, 2020. undefined Quentin Tyberghien/AFP via Getty Images

People made homeless after torrential rain caused flooding and landslides, shelter in a gymnasium on July 6, 2020, in Yatsushiro, Japan. undefined Carl Court/Getty Images

Members of Japan Self-Defense Forces unload relief supplies in the flood hit village of Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture on July 9, 2020. undefined Str/JIJI Press via AFP via Getty Images