Photos: Scenes of devastation from floods in Japan

Torrential rains and landslides have left over 50 dead.

By
Jill Tatara
July 9, 2020, 5:10 PM
Torrential rains and landslides have left at least 58 people dead in Japan and dozens are still missing. The Japanese island of Kyushu has experienced widespread flooding and, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, more rain is expected in the area.

Kuma Village in the Kumamoto Prefecture was hit hard. The Kuma River is known as "the raging river" for its propensity to flood the region. Kyodo News reports the Japan Meteorological Agency ordered over 200,000 residents evacuated from Kumamoto and Kagoshima Prefectures.

An embankment collapsed in Kuma Village, causing water to rush into the area and inundate a nursing home, killing 14 residents. Rescue workers are in the hard-hit towns along the Kuma River, although rescue efforts have been hampered by flooding, landslides and continued bad weather.