Photos: Wildlife roams as the planet's human population isolates The coronavirus pandemic has given wildlife more room to play in urban areas.

As billions of people across the planet have retreated indoors to combat the spread of the coronavirus, wildlife roams more freely. Empty streets and the absence of people have made animals bolder while animals normally dependent on tourists, desperately seek food.

Packs of jackals have taken over a park in the heart of Tel Aviv in Israel. Wild boars have been spotted in the Israeli city of Haifa.

A pack of jackals eat dog food that was left for them by an Israeli woman, at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 11, 2020. Oded Balilty/AP

With Chile under a nighttime curfew, a wild puma was captured wandering around the deserted capital of Santiago.

An approximately one-year-old puma roams the streets of Santiago, on March 24, 2020, which according to the Agricultural and Livestock Service came down from the nearby mountains in search of food as fewer people are on the streets due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. ATON CHILE/AFP via Getty Images

Sea lions have taken over an Argentinian port, some seen sauntering up to a shuttered storefront.

Hundreds of monkeys have taken over streets around the Indian president’s palace during the country’s lockdown. Troops of monkeys, normally dependent on tourists, boldly seek food in Lopburi, Thailand.

Monkeys climb on a car as they are being fed with potatoes by a resident at Ode village, March 25, 2020, during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some 25 kms from Ahmedabad, India. Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of birds have flocked to Agua Dulce beach, which is normally thronged with people in Lima, Peru.

Thousands of birds flock to Agua Dulce beach now largely absent of beachgoers in Lima, Peru, March 24, 2020. The birds began swarming the empty shores since Peru's president declared a state emergency and ordered people to stay home because of the spread of COVID-19. Peru confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 6. Rodrigo Abd/AP

Raccoons, prominent in urban areas, are being spotted more frequently.

A raccoon walks in almost deserted Central Park, April 16, 2020 in New York City. Gone are the softball games, horse-drawn carriages and hordes of tourists. In their place, pronounced birdsong, solitary walks and renewed appreciation for Central Park's beauty and more room to play for the resident wildlife. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

And endangered turtles seem to nest in greater numbers along beaches suddenly empty of tourists. Thailand reported 11 leatherback turtle nesting sites since November, the largest increase in two decades.

A newly-hatched baby leatherback sea turtle makes its way to the sea for the first time at a beach in Phanga Nga district, Thailand, March 27, 2020. Mongkhonsawat Leungvorapan/Reuters

In Florida, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center reported an increase in leatherback turtles this year, though numbers have dropped since the beginning of this month. According to Dr. Justin Perrault, director of research, the turtles have been bigger and healthier. Though the good news may have nothing to do with fewer people on the beach, fewer people means fewer interactions, which is good for the animals overall.

A wild boar roams a street of the Carmel neighborhood, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel, April 11, 2020. Abir Sultan/EPA via Shutterstock

A coyote stands by the roadside, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, April 7, 2020. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A woman watches monkeys as they search of food in front of her shop in front of Prang Sam Yod temple in Lopburi, Thailand, March 17, 2020. Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Fallow deer from Dagnam Park rest and graze on the grass outside homes on a housing estate in Harold Hill, near Romford, England, on April 02, 2020. The semi-urban deer are a regular sight in the area around the park, but as the roads have become quieter due to the nationwide lockdown, the deer have staked a claim on new territories in the vicinity. Leon Neal/Getty Images

A sea lion is seen on a sidewalk of Mar del Plata harbor during the COVID-19 lockdown, in Mar del Plata, some 400 km south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 16, 2020. Mara Sosti/AFP via Getty Images

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno, on March 31, 2020, in Llandudno, Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme, but occasional visitors to the seaside town. They've been drawn by the lack of people during the coronavirus lockdown. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Five female roe deer and a young fawn roam on a nearly-empty sidewalk in Zakopane, southern Poland, April 16, 2020. Grzegorz Momot/EPA via Shutterstock