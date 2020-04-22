Photos: Wildlife roams as the planet's human population isolates

The coronavirus pandemic has given wildlife more room to play in urban areas.

By
Radhika Chalasani
April 22, 2020, 9:04 AM
As billions of people across the planet have retreated indoors to combat the spread of the coronavirus, wildlife roams more freely. Empty streets and the absence of people have made animals bolder while animals normally dependent on tourists, desperately seek food.

Packs of jackals have taken over a park in the heart of Tel Aviv in Israel. Wild boars have been spotted in the Israeli city of Haifa.

With Chile under a nighttime curfew, a wild puma was captured wandering around the deserted capital of Santiago.

Sea lions have taken over an Argentinian port, some seen sauntering up to a shuttered storefront.

Hundreds of monkeys have taken over streets around the Indian president’s palace during the country’s lockdown. Troops of monkeys, normally dependent on tourists, boldly seek food in Lopburi, Thailand.

Thousands of birds have flocked to Agua Dulce beach, which is normally thronged with people in Lima, Peru.

Raccoons, prominent in urban areas, are being spotted more frequently.

And endangered turtles seem to nest in greater numbers along beaches suddenly empty of tourists. Thailand reported 11 leatherback turtle nesting sites since November, the largest increase in two decades.

In Florida, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center reported an increase in leatherback turtles this year, though numbers have dropped since the beginning of this month. According to Dr. Justin Perrault, director of research, the turtles have been bigger and healthier. Though the good news may have nothing to do with fewer people on the beach, fewer people means fewer interactions, which is good for the animals overall.