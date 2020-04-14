This portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was released, April 20, 2014 to mark her majesty's 88th birthday, April 21. The photograph was taken at Buckingham Palace in March and was commissioned on behalf of the British Government's GREAT Britain campaign. David Bailey/WPA/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter Princess Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace at Princess Elizabeth's christening, 1926. Princess Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926. Press Association via AP Images

Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II), daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York circa 1930. Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth the eldest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday, April 21, 1939. The Princess was allowed to plan her own day, as it was her birthday, and after opening her presents in the morning, she went riding in Windsor Great Park with the King and Princess Margaret, her younger sister. AP Photo

Princess Elizabeth, 14, right, appears with her sister, Princess Margaret, before giving her first radio broadcast, Oct. 13, 1940, in London. AP

Princess Elizabeth as junior commander in the ATS inspecting the Motor Transport Training Center at Camberley, Surrey, during the WWII, May 1945. NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The first official photograph of Princess Elizabeth with her fiance Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace, July 10, 1947. Central Press/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Nov. 20, 1947. Keystone/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten are photographed with their daughter Anne and son Charles in 1951. Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is shown on her Coronation Day, in 1953. PA/AP

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace in this June 2, 1953 file photo in London, England. Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (center), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sept. 9, 1960. Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II plays with Princes Edward and Andrew at Windsor Castle in this June, 1965 photo. Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II makes her way underneath a large, gaily colored umbrella to watch the Durbar of the Ashanti Chiefs, at Kumasi Sports Stadium in Ghana, on Nov. 15, 1960. Bettmann Archive

Queen Elizabeth II is shown with her youngest son, Prince Edward, 15 months, in a picture taken recently by Lisa Sheridan in a sitting room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, June 11, 1965 in England. AP Photo

Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son Charles, Prince of Wales, during his investiture ceremony at Caernarvon Castle, July 1, 1969. Fox Photos/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Edward Heath join President Richard Nixon and first lady Patricia at Chequers, Heath's official country residence, Oct. 3, 1970. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham, 1970. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland, in 1974. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II during the state dinner in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House, July 17, 1976, in Washington. Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles pose with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, London, in March 1981, the day that their wedding was sanctioned by the Privy Council. Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer appear with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after their marriage ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral, July 29, 1981. Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Pope John Paul II Visits Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London, May, 1982. Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Guard of Honor at the Canadian Forces Base in Winnipeg, Canada, on Oct. 7, 1984, at the end of the Royal Tour of Canada. David Levenson/Getty Images

The Queen Mother, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey, London, Sept. 6, 1997. Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view tributes left at Buckingham Palace for the late Princess Diana, Sept. 6, 1997, following her death in a car crash. John Shelley Collection/Avalon via Getty Images

Prince Charles with Queen Elizabeth II on stage to celebrate her Golden Jubilee with performers including Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard and Jim Corr, on June 2, 2002. Tim Graham/Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess Of Cornwall, and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, leave the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage at The Guildhall at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005, in Berkshire, England. Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II smiles at Prince Harry as she inspects soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy, April 12, 2006, in Surrey, England. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II inspects vintage vehicles used by the First Aid Nursing Yoemanry during WWII, in which the queen herself served, at Buckingham Palace on June 28, 2007, in London. Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

Family and members of the Royal Wedding party are shown in this April 29, 2011 file photo, with Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Hugo Burnand/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II is seated at her desk in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace with one of her official red boxes in this photo released Sept. 8, 2015. Mary McCartney/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II/Getty Images

The Royal Family is seen in a family photo during the summer of 2015 in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Ranald Mackechnie

Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth II outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, July 5, 2015, in King's Lynn, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace in the new Diamond Jubilee state coach following the State Opening of Parliament, June 4, 2014, in London. Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, Captain-General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, oversees a Royal Review on the occasion of their Tercentenary at Knighton Down, May 26, 2016, in Lark Hill, England. Queen Eliabeth II has been Captain-General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery since 6 February 1952. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks through a field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London, Oct. 16, 2014. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh feed Donna the elephant as they visit the Elephant Centre at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, April 11, 2017, in Dunstable, U.K. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London, June 17, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November 2017 in celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, 2017. Matt Holyoak/CameraPress via EPA

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II laugh during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, June 14, 2018, in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip sit in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for Markle's wedding to Britain's Prince Harry in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, center, is accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, right, at a remembrance marking the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice, in London, Nov. 11, 2018. Andy Rain/EPA via Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II awards Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle July 17, 2020 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers place the coffin of Prince Philip during his funeral in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, in Windsor, England. <br><br> Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark died on April 9, 2021, a few months short of his 100th birthday. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year, in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Feb 2, 2022. <br><br> The queen ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April 28, 2022. Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. threw a once-in-a-generation celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old queen is the first British monarch in history to reach a Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne. <br><br> The royal family watches the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on June 2, 2022, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, June 5, 2022 in London.<br><br> The queen watched the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Chris Jackson/Getty Images