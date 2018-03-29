ABC News photo editors chose the best news images of the week for this collection. <br><br> A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, April 4, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (#24) celebrates with teammate Jessica Shepard (#23) after sinking a 3-point basket to defeat Mississippi State 61-58 in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Tony Dejak/AP

A Palestinian child stands outside a tent during a protest near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, March 30, 2018, during events to mark the 42nd anniversary of Land Day. At least 15 Palestinians were killed during protests marking the confiscation of Arab land. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

Sawdust designs made to look like rugs, are seen between tiled rooftops, along a street in the Brazilian historic city of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais State, April 1, 2018, before an Easter Sunday procession. Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images

Crosses honoring dead migrants hangs over the old US-Mexico border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, April 3, 2018. Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

A boy dressed in a hay suit is part of an Easter procession called 'Marching Judas' in the village of Stradoun, Czech Republic, March 31, 2018. On the morning of the Holy Saturday, people from the village dress up the oldest teenager boy in a hay suit, the boy in this suit symbolizes Judas who betrayed Jesus Christ in a Czech Easter tradition, which is still carried out in a few villages in Pardubice region. Martin Divisek/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Fernando Rodney stands on the mound during a snow squall in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, April 4, 2018. The Twins won 7-3. Gene J. Puskar/AP

People wearing Easter costumes participate in the annual Easter parade along 5th Ave., April 1, 2018, in New York. Dating back to the 1870s the the Easter parade attracts thousands of people each year. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Victoria Ewers (R) and her sister Elle Ewers (L) participate in the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 2, 2018. Some of this year's events include the egg roll, reading book, a cards for troops station, lawn bowling and egg and cookie decorating stations. Shawn Thew/EPA/REX/Shutterstock