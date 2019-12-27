Plane carrying 98 people crashes on takeoff from Kazakhstan airport Authorities have confirmed 14 deaths as crews respond to the scene.

An airplane carrying 98 people has crashed during takeoff from an airport in Kazakhstan, according to authorities.

Fourteen deaths have been confirmed at the crash site, according to a statement posted online by officials at Almaty International Airport, where the crash occurred.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. AP

Twenty-two patients were taken to area hospitals in "extremely severe" condition, the statement said. An additional five adults and eight children were also being hospitalized.

Photos of the aircraft after the crash appeared to show both the front of the plane and the tail section had separated from the fuselage during impact.

The Fokker-100 aircraft lost altitude during takeoff and struck a concrete fence then collided with a two-story building, according to a statement by the Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

No fire was reported.

The plane was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, to the country's capital of Nursultan, according to the BBC.

The Bek Air aircraft was carrying 93 passengers and five crew members, according to airport officials.

All flights in and out of Almaty International Airport were suspended following the accident, authorities said.