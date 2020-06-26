Police responding to potential major incident in Glasgow, Scotland Police say the situation is contained.

LONDON -- A male suspect has been shot dead after armed police responded to a potential major incident believed to involve multiple stabbings in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday.

Details are scarce at this time, but authorities are saying the situation is contained.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident was ongoing, but there was no threat to the wider public after West George Street, a shopping district where the incident took place, was shut down.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk," he said in a statement. "Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer."

Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Scotland, June 26, 2020. @JATV_SCOTLAND via Reuters

A police officer was injured while responding to the incident and is receiving treatment in hospital, he said. In response to reports that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident, the Scottish Police Federation said they were aware of the reports and were in contact with the family of the officer involved.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident," he added.

A heavy police and ambulance presence descended on Glasgow City Center on Friday afternoon, local time, in response to reports of multiple stabbings.

"Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow," the Glasgow Police Department tweeted Friday. "The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, requested that the public follow the police force's advice so they could deal with the incident.

"The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved," she posted on Twitter. "I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area - and please don’t share unconfirmed information."

The Prime Minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, said he was "deeply saddened" by the "terrible" incident. Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the reports were "extremely concerning."