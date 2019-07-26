Police searching for thieves who made off with over $30M worth of gold, precious metals at Brazil airport

Jul 26, 2019, 5:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Police inspect the vehicles that were left by suspects involved in heist carried out at Sao Paulos Guarulhos international airport, July 25, 2019.PlayPaulo Lopes/Futura Press via AP
WATCH Across the Pond: Boris Johnson addresses Parliament for 1st time

Police in Brazil are poring over a surveillance video in hopes of identifying a group of thieves who stole gold and other precious metals from Sao Paulo's airport.

At least six men with their faces covered disguised as federal police and heavily armed entered the cargo terminal at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport on Thursday and unloaded nearly 1,600 pounds of gold and precious metals bound for New York City and Zurich, Switzerland, authorities said.

"They subdued the guard at the entrance," Assistant Police Chief João Hueb said during Friday's news conference.

PHOTO: A fake police truck that was used in robbery is transported on a flat-bed truck in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. Victor R. Caivano/AP
A fake police truck that was used in robbery is transported on a flat-bed truck in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019.

In video released by authorities, the thieves could be seen pulling up at the terminal and signaling for airport workers to load up a vehicle with the packages.

(MORE: $200K worth of jewelry gone in 30 seconds by a duo of Georgia mall thieves)

The thieves can be seen shoving the loot into a vehicle made to look like a real police truck. Afterward, the thieves took off in two trucks as the workers stood around watching.

The entire incident took about three minutes, authorities said.

Hueb described how the robbers had obtained access to internal information about the airport's operations on Friday.

"During the investigation, we discovered that one of the employees at the airport had his family held hostage and that forced him to let the robbers into the airport and give them privileged information like schedules, the cargo quantity that was going to be transported, facilitating the robbers' work," he said.

The family and airport worker were not harmed and they were released by the gang.

PHOTO: Armed masked men arrive with a pickup truck at a cargo terminal of Sao Paulo Airport, Brazil, July 26, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Sao Paulo Police via Reuters
Armed masked men arrive with a pickup truck at a cargo terminal of Sao Paulo Airport, Brazil, July 26, 2019, in this still image taken from video.

No one was shot or injured in the airport incident, according to The Associated Press, and the thieves' vehicles were later found abandoned more than 10 miles away from the airport.

(MORE: Thieves steal $500K in jewels from Paris apartment of French actress and her prince husband)

The total haul was valued at more than $30 million, according to the Rio Times.