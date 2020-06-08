K-pop stars take part in Black Lives Matter movement BTS has officially shown support for Black Lives Matter movement.

SEOUL, South Korea -- K-pop celebrities have begun to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement online and their loyal fans are following suit.

Boy band BTS fan community ARMY, short for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth, raised over a million dollars in less than 24 hours, to match one million dollars that their idols donated.

Other K-pop celebrities supporting global protests against racism on social networks include BigBang member Taeyang, Girl band f(x) member Amber, and CL of 2NE1.

Taeyang posted on instagram "black lives matter," with a hashtag "BlackoutTuesday."

Johnny of NCT127 also uploaded a black square with the hashtag, "blacklivesmatter."

South Korean boy group 'NCT127' perform on stage during the KSTAR-Korea Music Festival at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2018. Kim Hee-chul/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE

Mark from boy band Got7 shared his donation to George Floyd memorial fund, saying "Stay strong, stay safe."

"I believe when idols show public support to a movement, such as Black Lives Matter, dedicated fans will support as well," Kami Rose, originally from Brooklyn New York now teaching at an elementary school in South Korea, told ABC News. Rose has been helping with spreading the word via Instagram.

Toni Creshell, who is helping to lead the Black Lives Matter movement in South Korea, told ABC News, "I applaud them and hope other artists take note."

"Witnessing K-Pop and K-Hip-Hop artists supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is them acknowledging the presence and struggle of the black community within the industry that awarded them their celebrity," Creshell said.

BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, made their debut on "Good Morning America" today, live in Times Square, Sept. 26, 2018. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Creshell, who co-founded the Black Live Matter Facebook group in South Korea and helped organize online protests, explained that the music produced by black artists has a major influence on the K-pop and K-hip hop we know of today.

K-pop figures rarely express political comments in public but this time, stood alongside the Black Lives Matter movement.

"K-pop stars are known to be generally apolitical, shying away from making public comments," Ha Jae-keun, a pop culture expert in Seoul, told ABC News. "That is why this time, their voice have a stronger say in the fan community."