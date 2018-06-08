Pope Francis gets his own bespoke space suit so he can 'go flying'

First was a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini. Now his own space suit.

Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, along with American Commander Randolph Bresnik, presented Pope Francis on Friday with his very own blue flight suit so he "can go flying." Nespoli and Bresnik were two of five astronauts who, along with their families, were personally invited to meet with the pope at the Vatican.

The suit was personalized with the pope’s birth name, "Jorge M. Bergoglio," on the front and an Argentinian flag on its sleeve.

Vatican/Reuters

The suit had a specially-designed white papal short cape to be worn over it and the Vatican flag and the pope’s coat of arms were embroidered on it.

“Since clothes make the man, we thought we’d have a flight suit like ours made for you,” Nespoli told the pope, who seemed surprised and amused by the gift.

He responded in Italian, "Oh, OK ... and you will plan my trip!"

Vatican/Reuters

Astronaut Joseph Acada told ABC News the special flight suit seemed like the "perfect gift."

Last October, the 81-year-old pontiff spoke to these same crew members for 20 minutes via a live-streamed video call from the Vatican while they were still orbiting on the International Space Station.

The pope told them they were able to see the planet "from the eyes of God."