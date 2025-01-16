Pope Francis falls, injures arm at residence, Vatican officials say
The pontiff fell at his residence on Thursday, Vatican officials said.
LONDON -- Pope Francis fell and injured his arm on Thursday in his residence, the Vatican said.
"This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a bruise to his right forearm, without fractures," the Vatican said in a statement in Italian. "The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure."
The pontiff, 88, was seen in a photo released by the Vatican with his arm in what appeared to be a soft sling.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.