Pope Francis falls, injures arm at residence, Vatican officials say

LONDON -- Pope Francis fell and injured his arm on Thursday in his residence, the Vatican said.

"This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a bruise to his right forearm, without fractures," the Vatican said in a statement in Italian. "The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure."

This handout photo taken on January 16, 2025 and released by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis with his right arm bandaged and immobilized due to a fall this morning. Vatican Media/AFP via Getty Images

The pontiff, 88, was seen in a photo released by the Vatican with his arm in what appeared to be a soft sling.

