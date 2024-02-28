Pope Francis visits Rome's Gemelli hospital for tests, returns to Vatican

Pope Francis gave a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

ByPhoebe Natanson and Kevin Shalvey
February 28, 2024, 5:59 AM

Pope Francis on Wednesday visited Rome's Gemelli hospital following his general audience at the Vatican, the Vatican said.

"After the general audience Pope Francis went to the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital for some diagnostic tests," a Vatican official said. "Afterwards, he returned to the Vatican."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

