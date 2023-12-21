Prague University shooting: Several killed, dozens wounded
The suspect was "eliminated," officials said.
Several people were killed and dozens were injured in a shooting at Prague University on Thursday, according to Czech police.
Police advised people in the area not to go outside, and said evacuations were taking place.
As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague's Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.
Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, "We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.