Prague University shooting: Several killed, dozens wounded

The suspect was "eliminated," officials said.

Several people were killed and dozens were injured in a shooting at Prague University on Thursday, according to Czech police.

Police officers secure an area after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. Petr David Josek/AP

Armed police are seen on the balcony of the university in central Prague, Dec. 21, 2023. Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Police advised people in the area not to go outside, and said evacuations were taking place.

A police officer cordon off an area near the university in central Prague, Dec. 21, 2023. Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. Petr David Josek/AP

As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague's Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.

Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, "We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run."

People run from the scene of a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. Leo Menindez

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.