Presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador after alleging links between gangs and officials

ByAicha El Hammar Castano
August 10, 2023, 4:34 AM

Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador, whose campaign highlighted alleged connections between gangs and government officials, was assassinated at the end of a campaign rally in Quito on Wednesday.

He was 59 years old and was one of nine candidates running for office.

PHOTO: Supporters of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio run for cover after he was shot to death while at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
AP

Villavicencio, who was formerly an anti-corruption journalist, was shot while leaving a school after giving an address to young supporters, officials said.

Ten people were shot, including a suspected attacker and two police officers, according to interior ministry.

PHOTO: Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event at a school minutes before he was shot to death outside the same school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
AP

A suspected attacker died of his wounds, Interior Ministry officials told ABC News. Six people were arrested so far Quito's Conocoto and San Bartolo, police said..

PHOTO: The bullet-riddled vehicle where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death while at a campaign rally at a school stands parked outside the hospital he was taken to after the crime, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Juan Diego Montenegro/AP

Wednesday's assault marked the first assassination of a presidential candidate in the history of Ecuador. The Mayor of Manta was killed last month in the streets in a killing that officials said was connection with organized crime, officials said.

President Guillermo Lasso said that the presidential elections scheduled for August 20 will not be suspended.

PHOTO: A view of a controlled explosion of an explosive device left outside the rally site where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023.
Karen Toro/Reuters

Lasso said in a statement that “this crime will not be unpunished." He added that “crime organizations went too far and will feel the weight of the law."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

