Presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador after alleging links between gangs and officials

Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador, whose campaign highlighted alleged connections between gangs and government officials, was assassinated at the end of a campaign rally in Quito on Wednesday.

He was 59 years old and was one of nine candidates running for office.

Supporters of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio run for cover after he was shot to death while at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. AP

Villavicencio, who was formerly an anti-corruption journalist, was shot while leaving a school after giving an address to young supporters, officials said.

Ten people were shot, including a suspected attacker and two police officers, according to interior ministry.

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event at a school minutes before he was shot to death outside the same school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. AP

A suspected attacker died of his wounds, Interior Ministry officials told ABC News. Six people were arrested so far Quito's Conocoto and San Bartolo, police said..

The bullet-riddled vehicle where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death while at a campaign rally at a school stands parked outside the hospital he was taken to after the crime, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Juan Diego Montenegro/AP

Wednesday's assault marked the first assassination of a presidential candidate in the history of Ecuador. The Mayor of Manta was killed last month in the streets in a killing that officials said was connection with organized crime, officials said.

President Guillermo Lasso said that the presidential elections scheduled for August 20 will not be suspended.

A view of a controlled explosion of an explosive device left outside the rally site where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. Karen Toro/Reuters

Lasso said in a statement that “this crime will not be unpunished." He added that “crime organizations went too far and will feel the weight of the law."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.