You might have had a bad Monday, but it probably wasn't as bad as Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's.

The former UK Independence Party leader was hit with a milkshake thrown by a protester ahead of a pro-Brexit event in Newcastle, England.

In video that captured the moment, security can be seen rushing around Farage. "Complete failure," Farage is heard to say.

Scott Heppell/Reuters

Farage is at least the third far-right British politician to recently be hit by a milkshake, according to the Associated Press.

Farage emerged as an international lightning rod following his prominent role in the Brexit movement, in which he helped shepherd an ultimately-successful vote to divorce England from the European Union. He later became an outspoken ally of candidate and then-President Donald Trump.

The Brexit Party Twitter page used the incident to cite the party's resiliency.