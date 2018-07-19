Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his summit with President Donald Trump this week had generally been a success but "certain forces in the U.S. now want to prevent what was achieved there."

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“On the whole the meeting was successful,” Putin said in a televised speech to Russian ambassadors in Moscow, adding that “several agreements" had resulted from the Monday meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

“We will see how events develop further, moreover, as certain forces are trying to disavow the results of the meeting in Helsinki,” Putin said. “We see that in the United States there are forces that are ready to easily sacrifice Russian-American relations to their ambitions.”