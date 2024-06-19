As Putin and Kim sit for talks, the Russian leader praises North Korea's 'unwavering' support for Ukrainian war

Putin thanked Kim for his "unwavering support" for Russia’s war in Ukraine

LONDON -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began on Wednesday a meeting in Pyongyang, where the two are expected to reaffirm their partnership in opposition to Western leaders.

Putin in his opening statement thanked Kim for his "unwavering support" for Russia's war in Ukraine. Wednesday's meeting, which comes on the second day of Putin's official state visit, is expected to last about nine hours.

