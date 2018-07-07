Read emotional letters from the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand to their parents

The 12 boys and their soccer coach stuck in a cave in Thailand have been cut off from communication with the outside world for two weeks. But the parents of the boys received a brief respite from that silence on Saturday when Thai navy SEALs delivered seven handwritten notes by the boys.

The letters were shared on social media by the Thai navy SEALs and translated by ABC News.

And even among the tension brought on by the continuing debate over how to rescue the soccer team, the 13 people in need of rescuing were keeping the mood light, even joking about homework. The first letter, which had no name, said, "If they go out, they'd like to eat many things -- they want to go straight to their home -- not too much homework, please."

The next six letters included brief notes written by each of the boys.

Letter 2

Chanin "Tun" Wiboonrungrueng, 11: "Dad, Mum, don't worry I'm fine. Tell Yord, prepare to bring me fried chicken to eat."

Letter 3

Sompong "Pong" Jaiwong, 13: "Dear Mum and Dad, I love you. Don't worry, I'm safe. Love you all."

Pipat "Nick" Bodhi, 15: "Mum, Dad, Nick loves both of you and brother. If I can go out, bring to me pork bbq please. I love Mom, Dad and Brother."

Letter 4

Thai Navy SEALs

Mongkol "Mark" Boonpiam, 14: “Are you OK at home mum? Please tell my teacher. Love you mum.”

Panumas "Mick" Saengdee, 13: "Don't worry. I really miss everyone. Grandpa, uncle, Dad, Mum and [my] brothers. I love you all. I'm very happy here. SEAL team is taking care of me very well. Love you all."

Letter 5

Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep, 13: “I'm fine but it's a little bit cold, don't worry and don't forget my birthday.”

Adul "Dul" Sam-on, 14: “Don't worry about us now. I miss everyone. I want to go back now.”

Letter 6

Thai Navy SEALs

Peerapat "Night" Sompiangjai, 16: "I love Dad, Mum and brother. Don't worry about me. Night loves everyone."

Nattawut "Tle" Takamsai, 14: "I miss Mum and Dad and [unintelligible] too. I love both of you. Don't worry, I can take care of myself."

Prajak "Note" Sutham, 14: "I'm safe, don't worry. Love you Mum, Dad and everyone."

Letter 7

Ekkarat "Bill" Wongsookchan, 14: "Mum and Dad, don't worry that I'm missing for two weeks. I will help you at the shop soon."

Pornchai "Tee" Kamluang, 16: "Mum, Dad, brother and family. Don't worry, I'm very happy."

ABC News' Brandon Baur contributed to this report.