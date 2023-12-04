Remains, wreckage found in search for crashed Osprey in Yakushima, Japan, US Air Force says

The remains have not yet been identified, the Air Force said

Wreckage and remains were discovered from the CV-22 Osprey that crashed last week off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

The remains were found in the vicinity of Yakushima, but have not yet been identified, the Air Force said. The press release advised that there was a "combined effort" by the U.S. and Japan in recovering the remains of the Nov. 29 crash.

The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed U.S. military Osprey aircraft, at a port in Yakushima, Kagoshima prefecture, southern Japan, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 Kyodo News via AP

"The main priority is bringing the Airmen home and taking care of their family members. Support to, and the privacy of, the families and loved ones impacted by this incident remains AFSOC's top priority," the release said.

Eight crew members were onboard when the aircraft crashed. The remains of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob "Jake" M. Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, were recovered on Dec. 1.

The other seven crew members were last in DUSTWUN status, meaning "duty status-whereabouts unknown."