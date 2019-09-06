Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until his ouster, dies at 95

Sep 6, 2019
Nov. 20, 2017, shows Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addressing the nation at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean liberator who ruled the African country as a dictator for nearly 40 years, died Friday at the age of 95.

A former school teacher turned revolutionary, Mugabe served more than a decade in prison for political crimes against the minority white government in the 1960s. In 1980, after a seven-year war, he was elected prime minister in Zimbabwe’s first free elections.

He supported the redistribution of white-controlled land to blacks, first on a voluntary basis and later by violent means. Although his rule saw the country suffer famine and economic decline, he was re-elected seven times in campaigns that were often marked by violence and fraud.

Yet many Zimbabweans hailed him as a hero, and in 2017 he was planning to run for another term in office at the age of 93. But members of his own party, fearful that Mugabe might be planning to name his second wife as his successor, ousted him in a coup.

Although removed from power, Mugabe lived out his final years in his mansion in Zimbabwe’s capital, traveling abroad to seek medical treatment.

His death was announced by his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who called him an “icon of liberation."