The Duke of Cambridge will land in Israel Monday evening for the first official visit to the Holy Land by a member of the British royal family.

During his three-day trip, Prince William will visit Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Jerusalem and Ramallah, also marking the first visit to the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel, by a member of the royal family at the invitation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli officials have long expressed frustration with the British royals for not making official visits to the country despite several unofficial and more private visits.

But now that the visit is finally happening, Israeli officials are concerned about the palace's language, especially after U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The prince's official itinerary lists Jerusalem as part of the "Occupied Palestinian Territories."

Zeev Elkin, an Israeli Cabinet member and Jerusalem affairs minister, complained on Facebook that a "distortion" cannot "change reality."

“It’s regrettable that Britain chose to politicize the Royal visit,” Elkin also said, according to the Israeli publication, Ynet.

British royals specifically avoid politics, though the visit is certainly a more sensitive diplomatic one compared to Prince William's most recent trips to Canada, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. All royal foreign trips are taken at the direction of the foreign commonwealth office and the British government considers the Palestinian territories -- including East Jerusalem -- to be occupied by Israel.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 war from Jordan and annexed it in a move not internationally recognized.

"The historic nature of this tour is, of course, important and The Duke considers it a great privilege to be undertaking the first ever official Royal tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories," said Kensington Palace in a statement.

"More importantly, however, The Duke is looking forward to building a real and enduring relationship with the people of the region."

Prince William arrived in Jordan Sunday for the first leg of his trip, hosted by Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II.

"The ties between our royal families stretch back over generations," the duke said in a speech last night. "My grandmother, the queen, and His Late Majesty King Hussein ascended to the throne exactly one month apart in 1952. The queen to this day talks fondly of the special bond of friendship that existed between them. Your Royal Highnesses, I look forward to continuing to strengthen this bond between our Families in the years to come."

“The welcome that The Crown Prince showed me today is one that I will always remember, and which I hope to be able to reciprocate one day in the UK.” – The Duke of Cambridge, in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/xlyIyestQx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

Monday morning, Prince William visited a new military base Monday morning.

The Duke and The Crown Prince visit a new base for the Quick Reaction Force, which has been formed in Jordan with British Military support. pic.twitter.com/TomAY7TPfk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

And he met a group of Syrian refugee children with UNICEF's Makani program, which offers psychological support for parents and children.

The Duke of Cambridge met Syrian refugee children benefiting from @UNICEFJordan's Makani programme — which offers psychological support for parents and children. pic.twitter.com/QYaTzlaslr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

In the first century Roman city of Jerash, the Duke of Cambridge and Jordan's Crown Prince visited another group of Syrian refugee children in a photography program.

?? Say cheese! The Duke of Cambridge and The Crown Prince were photographed by Syrian refugees taking part in a photography workshop at Jerash, Jordan. pic.twitter.com/CUsjYybQEn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

Also in Jerash, he snapped a photo in the same spot where his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited at age 4. Describing the visit to Jerash, Kensington Palace said, "It is, by the way, the site where the young Catherine Middleton is pictured standing on a pile of stones with her father and young sister when the Middleton family lived in Jordan."

In the same speech Sunday night, the prince said: "My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman."

The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/PMoFrr4Snt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

?? The Duke of Cambridge and The Crown Prince arrive at the spectacular Jerash archaeological site, a first century Roman city, and one of Jordan's greatest tourist attractions. pic.twitter.com/kZzwXrebQk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

The Duke of Cambridge traveled with the Crown Prince, telling him: “The way in which you opened your doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria, not to mention your longstanding commitments to Palestinian refugees, is remarkable," according to Kensington Palace's twitter account.

And amid official engagements, the two also watched a rerun of England's world cup win Sunday night.

Prince William couldn't watch the @England match live and avoided finding out the score all afternoon. He sat down with the Crown Prince of Jordan to watch a rerun after dinner at the Beit Al Urdun Palace. Congratulations @England! pic.twitter.com/aAPxd8NS64 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

On Tuesday in Jerusalem, Prince William will visit the Yad Vashem, Jerusalem's Holocaust museum and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, as well as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

He will then attend a soccer game sponsored by a nongovernment organization, including both Israeli and Palestinian children playing in Jaffa, the ancient Arab port city just south of Tel Aviv.

The duke will start the day in Tel Aviv Wednesday morning, "with a visit that we are really looking forward to, but will not be announcing in advance," Kensington Palace said.

He will then visit Ramallah in the West Bank to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and attend events "that focus on the issues facing refugee communities" and seek "opportunities to celebrate Palestinian culture, music and food." He'll also have the chance to meet a number of young Palestinians.

On his last day, Prince William will visit Jerusalem's Old City and the grave of Princess Alice of Greece, his great-grandmother and the Duke of Edinburgh's mother, who is buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.