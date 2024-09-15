Russia downs 30 'Ukrainian drones' in overnight attack, defense ministry says

The UAVs were shot down over the west of the country, Moscow said.

LONDON -- Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday it defeated a fresh wave of Ukrainian drone attacks over the west of the country.

The ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel that 29 "Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense on duty overnight."

The ministry said that 15 UAVs were downed over Bryansk region, five over the Kursk region, four over the Smolensk region, two over the Orel region and one each over Belgorod, Kaluga and Rostov regions.

On Sunday morning, the ministry said it shot down an additional Ukrainian drone over the Ryazan region.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired two ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 14 Shahed UAVs into the country on Saturday night. The cruise missile and 10 Shaheds were shot down by air defenses, it wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine did not comment on its alleged overnight drone attack into Russia. Ukrainian leaders and commanders generally do not confirm or deny attacks within Russian borders.

The latest drone and missile exchange followed a large Russian drone assault against Ukrainian cities on Friday night and Saturday morning. Ukraine's air force said it downed 72 of 76 Shahed drones fired at targets including the capital Kyiv.

Moscow said it also destroyed Ukrainian drones over two western regions on Friday night.

ABC News' Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.