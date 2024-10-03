A Russian missile also struck an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine said.

Russia and Ukraine launch scores of attack drones in overnight strikes

LONDON -- Russia and Ukraine each launched more than 100 attack drones, most of which were intercepted, overnight into Thursday, military officials said.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down at least 78 of the 105 Russian Shahed drones launched overnight at several regions, including Kyiv, the country's air force said in an update. Fifteen regions were targeted, Ukraine said.

"The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement early Thursday.

A view shows an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 3, 2024. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

It was unclear if there were injuries in Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the city's administration, said on the messaging app Telegram.

Russia's air-defense systems shot down some 113 Ukrainian drones in four regions, including the Kursk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. The Ukrainian attack had been "thwarted" the military said.

At least 73 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, which borders Kharkiv, Ukraine, Moscow said.

Rescue workers operate at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 3, 2024. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Ukrainian officials also said missiles had been fired late Wednesday toward residential areas in Kharkiv, where they struck at least one apartment building.

At least eight people were wounded in that strike, officials said. A 3-year-old child was among the injured, Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv's mayor, said on Telegram.