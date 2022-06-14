Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Griner will stay in jail for at least another 18 days.

A court in Russia has extended the detention for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, who was detained in February, will remain in custody at least through July 2, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody at Sheremetyevo International Airport, near Moscow, on Feb. 17 after officials allegedly found vape cartridges with hashish oil in her bag. Hasish oil is illegal to possess in Russia.

Her detention was extended for another 18 days at "the request of the investigation," according to a representative from the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region, per TASS.

Griner was playing for Russian Premier League team UMMC Ekaterinburg when she was arrested.

U.S. officials have accused Russia of using Griner for leverage as the two countries stand at odds over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which took place just one week after Griner was taken into custody. She is officially categorized as being "wrongfully detained" by the U.S. State Department.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, May 13, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP, FILE

The 6-foot-9 center won an NCAA title at Baylor in 2012; a WNBA title with Phoenix, her current team, in 2014; and gold medals with the U.S. women's team at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, said she hadn't spoken to Brittney since just after her arrest since her cellphone was confiscated, but she has corresponded in a few letters.

"Every single day matters for me to be sound, for me to be alert, for me to be attentive, to make sure that she comes back," Cherelle Griner told "Good Morning America" in late May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.