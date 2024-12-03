Russian overnight drone attack hit Ukraine 'critical infrastructure,' air force says

Impacts were reported in the western Ternopil and Rivne regions.

LONDON -- Ukraine's air force said it shot down 22 of 28 Russian drones in Moscow's latest overnight barrage, though acknowledged "several hits on critical infrastructure facilities" in the west of the country.

The air force said it also shot down three Russian Kh-59/69 cruise missiles fired at the central city of Kryvyi Rih.

Only three drones were unaccounted from the latest wave, the air force wrote on Telegram, one having been lost in flight due to jamming and two having left Ukrainian airspace.

The force reported "several hits" on targets in the western Ternopil and Rivne regions.

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike in Ternopil, Ukraine, on Dec. 3, 2024. State Emergency Service Of Ukrai/via Reuters

Oleksandr Koval, the head of the Rivne military administration, said on Telegram that the Russian attack targeted "an energy infrastructure facility."

"All appropriate services are working at the scene," Koval said, adding there were no reported casualties.

In Ternopil, military administration head Vyacheslav Nehoda said a drone hit an industrial facility causing a fire. "The fire was localized" and put out, Nehoda wrote in a Facebook update.

There were no casualties, Nehoda added, but "there were again problems with electricity supply for some subscribers."

Russia's Defense Ministry reported the overnight downing of one Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk region and one over the Belgorod region.

Russia's long-range strike campaign appears set to continue through the winter in a bid to collapse Ukraine's energy grid and exacerbate the war's strain on the national economy.

President-elect Donald Trump's November election victory has revived talk of peace negotiations after nearly three years of full-scale war. Both Moscow and Kyiv are maneuvering for leverage ahead of any potential negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted at the necessity for talks this week, telling Kyodo News that his nation must find "diplomatic solutions" to liberate territory occupied by Moscow since 2014, acknowledging that Kyiv's "army lacks the strength to do that."

But Zelenskyy suggested any talks -- and any concessions -- must be twinned with guaranteed protection from Western partners. An "invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival," the president said following talks with European Union leaders in Kyiv on Sunday.

While diplomatic positioning continues, Zelenskyy is pushing allies to provide more weapons -- particularly air defenses. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv on Monday, pledging another $680 million worth of arms for Ukraine.

The U.S. also announced a fresh tranche of military aid on Monday valued at $750 million. The State Department said the "urgently needed" weapons included Stinger air defense missiles, HIMARS ammunition, artillery ammunition and a variety of anti-tank weapons.