Seals learn to mimic human tones, Scottish scientists say -- and there's adorable video to prove it

  • ByABC News
Jun 21, 2019, 6:05 PM ET
PHOTO: A grey seal lays on the beach in this stock photo.PlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
WATCH Scientists say they've taught seals to mimic human tones

Scientists from the University of St Andrews in Scotland say they’ve taught grey seals to mimic human tones.

The two scientists raised three seals from birth, training them to copy human vowel combinations.

(MORE: Seals take over a small town in Canada after ice traps their way back to sea)

One seal, named Zola, could reproduce up to 10 notes from “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

PHOTO: A grey seal lays on the beach in this stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
A grey seal lays on the beach in this stock photo.

“This study gives us a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning, a skill that is crucial for human language development,” a spokesperson for the university says.

(MORE: Seal Travels 1,000 Miles Down East Coast to Escape Winter)

The study says seals “could be a new model system to study speech disorders,” according to a release from the university.