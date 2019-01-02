US working to get more access to detained American Paul Whelan, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Jan 2, 2019, 8:48 AM ET
PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo address a joint press conference in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 2 2019.PlayAntonio Lacerda/EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH US trying to get more access to American detained in Russia, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday addressed concerns from family members of an American man arrested in Russia on spying charges, saying the U.S. aims to get him consular access and has requested more information from Russia on "what it is he is accused of."

“We’ve made clear to the Russians our expectation, that we will learn more about charges and come to understand what it is he is accused of, and if the detention is not appropriate we will demand his immediate return,” Pompeo said after a meeting with incoming Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

PHOTO: Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family.Courtesy Whelan Family via Reuters
Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family.

Russian authorities detained American citizen Paul Whelan on Friday over accusations of spying, according to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

International treaties mandate that detained Americans be given access to U.S. consular officers for legal guidance.

PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo address a joint press conference in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 2 2019.Antonio Lacerda/EPA via Shutterstock
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo address a joint press conference in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 2 2019.

Whelan, a former staff sergeant in the U.S. Marines, was in Russia to attend a wedding, his family said. His friends later became concerned after he failed to show up at the wedding.

Whelan's family has denied he is a spy and said they're concerned for his safety.

"He's got a military background, he's been in corporate security for years. He was former law enforcement. He was going to be very well aware of the risks of traveling in Russia," Paul Whelan's brother, David Whelan, told ABC News on Tuesday. "I just don't see him putting himself in a position where he would be considered to break the law by a government like Russia's."

