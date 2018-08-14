Several die in Italian bridge collapse during strong storm

Aug 14, 2018, 7:42 AM ET
A large section of a bridge collapsed in stormy weather in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.PlayPolizia di Stato
WATCH Section of bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy, during strong storm

A section of a towering highway bridge collapsed in Italy Tuesday, sending cars plunging 300 feet to the ground and killing several people, officials said.

The collapse in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.

At least 10 vehicles were on the bridge in a port section of the city when the span gave way, officials said.

PHOTO: A bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018.Italian National Police
The collapse happened on part of the viaduct between Pocever and Mornandi on the A10 highway, the country's national police, Polizia di Stato, said.

PHOTO: A bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018.Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via Reuters
PHOTO: A bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018.Italian Firefighters/REX via Shutterstock
