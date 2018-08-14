A section of a towering highway bridge collapsed in Italy Tuesday, sending cars plunging 300 feet to the ground and killing several people, officials said.

Interested in Italy? Add Italy as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Italy news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The collapse in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.

At least 10 vehicles were on the bridge in a port section of the city when the span gave way, officials said.

Italian National Police

The collapse happened on part of the viaduct between Pocever and Mornandi on the A10 highway, the country's national police, Polizia di Stato, said.

Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Violento nubifragio #Genova #crollo parte del viadotto Polcevera-Morandi Km 0,200 su autostrada A10

Uscita obbligatoria Genova aeroporto direzione Ventimiglia

Uscita obbligatoria bivio A10 con A7 direzione Genova @StradeAnas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova pic.twitter.com/7YJINjFWRX — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018