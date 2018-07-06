A semi-trailer driver is facing charges months after he collided with a bus carrying a Canadian youth hockey team in a crash that left 16 people dead, police said.

The Humboldt Broncos youth hockey team was headed to a playoff game on April 6 when their charter bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan. Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured.

The semi-trailer driver, 29-year-old Jaskirat Sidhu, who was not injured in the crash, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a news conference Friday.

Sidhu is in custody and will appear in court next week.

If convicted of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death, Sidhu faces "upwards of 14 years," authorities said. If convicted of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing harm, he faces "upwards of 10 years," authorities said.

"We've looked at every aspect of the collision including the speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence," authorities said at the news conference. "Every piece of information was carefully examined. Our investigators were throughout in their systematic analysis."

Investigators met with the families Friday morning to tell them about the arrest, authorities said.

"The Humboldt Broncos’ thank the RCMP for their work investigating the crash and determining what charges would be laid against the truck driver," the team said in a statement on Twitter. "Our organization has faith in the justice system and we will be watching closely as this court process plays out."

