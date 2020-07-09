Seoul mayor found dead after being reported missing Mayor Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter.

The mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, was found dead early morning Friday local time, officials said.

Mayor Park Won-soon was reported missing Thursday by his daughter, according to officials. His daughter told police his phone had been switched off.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during a press conference at Seoul City Hall in Seoul, July 8, 2020. undefined Cheon Jin-hwan/Newsis via AP

His cause of death was not immediately reported.

Police had been using drones and sniffer dogs across the city to locate him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.