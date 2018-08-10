At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said.

The Fredericton Police Force confirmed via that there were "multiple fatalities" from a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road in the capital of in New Brunswick province.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area of the "active incident" and to "stay in their homes with doors locked."

Police later tweeted that one suspect was in custody.

Fredericton Police are responding Brookside Drive area. The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody. Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.