South Korean president says he delivered Trump's message to Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, South Korea — May 26, 2018, 9:23 PM ET
PHOTO: South Koreas President Moon Jae-in during the summit with North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un at the north side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.PlaySouth Korea Presidential Blue House/Handout/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
South Korean President Moon Jae In says he delivered President Trump's firm willingness to end hostile relations with North Korea and to offer economic assistance to the country if leader Kim Jong Un implements complete denuclearization.

Kim reached out to Moon on Friday afternoon, just after Trump announced a personal letter to Kim cancelling a planned summit next month, to say that he "wanted to meet without formalities."

The two met secretly at the North's side of the border at the truce village of Panmunjom on Saturday afternoon, then later made the meeting public.

Trump, speaking after welcoming an American who had just returned to the U.S. after being freed from jail in Venezuela, said that meetings are ongoing regarding a possible summit with North Korea and that they have "gone very very well." He also said that a date of June 12 in Singapore is still being considered for the meeting.

